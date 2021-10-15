Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Shares Down 2.7%

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) shares were down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.05 and last traded at $13.09. Approximately 2,638 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 576,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOSS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gossamer Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average of $9.21. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 13.91 and a quick ratio of 13.91.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,433,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,116,000 after purchasing an additional 51,327 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,415,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,976,000 after buying an additional 50,456 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,772,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,400,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,276,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,369,000 after buying an additional 825,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 181.3% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,261,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,240,000 after buying an additional 812,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

About Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

