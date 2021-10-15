Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.08

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSE:GCM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.08 and traded as high as C$5.24. Gran Colombia Gold shares last traded at C$5.18, with a volume of 400,700 shares changing hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Gran Colombia Gold from C$9.46 to C$9.32 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Get Gran Colombia Gold alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$496.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71.

Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.22). The business had revenue of C$118.39 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Gran Colombia Gold Corp. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Gran Colombia Gold’s payout ratio is 5.74%.

In related news, Director Hernan Martinez acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.66 per share, with a total value of C$60,550.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 356,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,658,145.86.

About Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM)

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Gran Colombia Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Colombia Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.