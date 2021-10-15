Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Short Interest Down 75.3% in September

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 278,900 shares, a drop of 75.3% from the September 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.35 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of GTE stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,567,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,938,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Gran Tierra Energy has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $1.23. The stock has a market cap of $323.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.28.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 67.97%. The business had revenue of $96.62 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,034,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 802,930 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,547,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,483 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,485,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 40,622 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,280,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 166,753 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,104,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 540,950 shares during the period. 18.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

