Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at CIBC in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

GRT.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$101.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$95.00 price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust to C$105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$101.44.

Shares of TSE GRT.UN traded down C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$94.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,741. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$91.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$84.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 6.48. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$71.66 and a 1-year high of C$96.38.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

