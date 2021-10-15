Graphic Packaging Holding Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Graphic Packaging in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Roxland forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

GPK has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.54.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $19.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $20.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 18,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 652.0% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

