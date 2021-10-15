Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Graybug Vision Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing transformative medicines to treat chronic vision-threatening diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company’s product candidate includes GB-102, GB-401 and GB-103 which are in clinical stage. Graybug Vision Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Get Graybug Vision alerts:

Shares of GRAY opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. Graybug Vision has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $37.88. The company has a market cap of $75.14 million and a P/E ratio of -0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.31.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. Equities analysts expect that Graybug Vision will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Graybug Vision news, CFO Robert S. Breuil sold 7,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $25,854.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the first quarter worth $1,146,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the first quarter worth $415,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the first quarter worth $338,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the first quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the first quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graybug Vision (GRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Graybug Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graybug Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.