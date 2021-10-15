Great Panther Mining’s (GPR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) in a research report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a C$2.25 target price on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Great Panther Mining to a hold rating and set a C$1.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of TSE GPR opened at C$0.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$224.78 million and a P/E ratio of 8.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.38. Great Panther Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.53 and a 1-year high of C$1.47.

Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$64.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$57.63 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Great Panther Mining will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

