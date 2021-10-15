Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $41,000 Investment in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 11.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 6.2% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 43,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 9.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 8.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,386 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 23.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOD opened at $12.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $633.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.73. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $18.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.95.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 20.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

