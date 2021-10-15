Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $34,000 Position in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WPRT opened at $3.36 on Friday. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $520.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.97.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.67 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

