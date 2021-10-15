Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMRX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the first quarter worth about $44,179,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the first quarter worth about $17,508,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the first quarter worth about $16,763,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the first quarter worth about $8,823,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Chimerix stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.59. Chimerix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $11.57.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 3,035.43% and a negative return on equity of 54.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

In other news, insider David Jakeman sold 4,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $28,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Profile

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.