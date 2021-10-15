GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Roth Capital

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) had its target price trimmed by Roth Capital from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenPower Motor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, GreenPower Motor has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.60.

NASDAQ:GP opened at $13.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $305.38 million, a P/E ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 7.37. GreenPower Motor has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $34.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.08 and a quick ratio of 5.85.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 70.65% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GreenPower Motor will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GP. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 227.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 59.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the first quarter worth $237,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the first quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in GreenPower Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. 22.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

