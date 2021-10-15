Greenspring Associates LLC Buys 54,338 Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Greenspring Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 415,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,338 shares during the period. Phathom Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.0% of Greenspring Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Greenspring Associates LLC’s holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 494.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David A. Socks sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Socks sold 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $455,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,371 shares of company stock valued at $1,523,703 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.78. The stock had a trading volume of 561 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,826. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.17. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $29.79 and a one year high of $50.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.45.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.07. Research analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

