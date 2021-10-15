Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $191.00 to $218.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. traded as high as $195.95 and last traded at $195.92, with a volume of 927 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $190.48.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ASR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.75.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 604.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,308,000 after purchasing an additional 25,429 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,843,000 after purchasing an additional 36,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.48. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.31.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $211.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.53 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 25.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $4.1171 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.39%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile (NYSE:ASR)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.