Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) PT Raised to $218.00 at Citigroup

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $191.00 to $218.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.75.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $194.43 on Wednesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $111.71 and a one year high of $196.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.53. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $211.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 284,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,614,000 after buying an additional 28,130 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 272,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,314,000 after purchasing an additional 13,451 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 198,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 30.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,584,000 after purchasing an additional 40,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 19.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,632,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.