Grupo Lala, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPBF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Lala, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPBF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GRPBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Grupo Lala from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo Lala from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of GRPBF remained flat at $$0.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.76. Grupo Lala has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $0.96.

Grupo LALA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of dairy products. Its products include fluid, pasteurized milk, yogurt, cheese, butter, condensed and evaporated milk, ice cream, frozen desserts, eggs, and egg products. The company was founded on November 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Gómez Palacio, Mexico.

