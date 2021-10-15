Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Position Raised by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 298.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 19.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,356,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,736,000 after purchasing an additional 702,329 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 37.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 988,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,319,000 after purchasing an additional 36,809 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GWRE. Bank of America cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Monday, September 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.71.

Shares of GWRE opened at $121.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.25 and a beta of 1.32. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.76 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.43 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $854,101.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $178,594.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,218 shares of company stock worth $8,526,380 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

