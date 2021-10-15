Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Given New GBX 215 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 215 ($2.81) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the oil production company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of LON:GKP opened at GBX 217.36 ($2.84) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 181.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 178.63. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 12-month low of GBX 67 ($0.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 222.26 ($2.90). The stock has a market capitalization of £464.57 million and a P/E ratio of 12.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.35.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

