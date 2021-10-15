Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Short Interest Update

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 215.4% from the September 15th total of 3,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

GURE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,166. Gulf Resources has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average is $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.32 and a current ratio of 11.40. The firm has a market cap of $56.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Gulf Resources alerts:

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Gulf Resources had a negative net margin of 20.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $11.15 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in Gulf Resources by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Gulf Resources by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 393,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gulf Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

About Gulf Resources

Gulf Resources, Inc is a holding company that engages in the manufacture of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Bromine, Crude Salt, Chemical Products, and Natural Gas. It produces and trades bromine, crude salt and natural gas, and manufacture and sell chemical products used in oil and gas field exploration, oil and gas distribution, oil field drilling, papermaking chemical agents, inorganic chemicals, and manufacturer of materials for human and animal antibiotics.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.