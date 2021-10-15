Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.50 price target on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hallador Energy Company, formerly known as Hallador Petroleum Company is engaged in the production of steam coal. The Company’s primary operating property is the Carlisle underground coal mine located in western Indiana. Hallador Energy Company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Shares of NASDAQ:HNRG opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.00. Hallador Energy has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $4.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $55.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hallador Energy will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HNRG. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 955.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 324,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 293,387 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 27.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 885,899 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 191,569 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 42,903.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163,414 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 163,034 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the second quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 39.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,382 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 59,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.87% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded by David C. Hardie in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

