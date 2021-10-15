Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $323.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) will report $323.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $321.10 million to $325.20 million. Hancock Whitney posted sales of $318.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $328.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.28) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 6.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 20.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,650,000 after purchasing an additional 50,346 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 22.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth $644,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 12.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

HWC traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.35. 337,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,096. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.69. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $21.33 and a 1 year high of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -144.00%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

