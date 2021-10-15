Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,011,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 239,424 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.15% of Hanesbrands worth $74,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,259,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $508,925,000 after purchasing an additional 438,465 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.0% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,178,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $395,406,000 after purchasing an additional 814,338 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 14,277,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $280,846,000 after purchasing an additional 66,775 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 10.4% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,255,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $260,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,925 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,789,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $172,889,000 after purchasing an additional 60,212 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HBI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush started coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.89.

NYSE HBI opened at $17.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.60. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

