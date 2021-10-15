Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €185.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €187.00 ($220.00) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays set a €131.20 ($154.35) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($204.71) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €172.20 ($202.59).

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Shares of HNR1 stock opened at €153.90 ($181.06) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €154.74 and its 200 day moving average is €149.93. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a twelve month high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.