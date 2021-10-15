Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HL. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,478 ($19.31) to GBX 1,381 ($18.04) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,520 ($19.86) to GBX 1,430 ($18.68) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,730 ($22.60) to GBX 1,590 ($20.77) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,619.50 ($21.16).

Shares of HL opened at GBX 1,496.50 ($19.55) on Wednesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of GBX 1,323 ($17.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,796 ($23.46). The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,466.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,583.79. The stock has a market cap of £7.10 billion and a PE ratio of 23.73.

In other news, insider Philip Johnson sold 8,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,420 ($18.55), for a total transaction of £120,174.60 ($157,008.88).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

