Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Down to $3.89

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.89, but opened at $3.77. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 39,804 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.10 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0189 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Harmony Gold Mining’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter valued at about $1,157,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the second quarter worth about $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 20.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 137,060 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 23,672 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $734,000. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 7.2% during the second quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 973,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

