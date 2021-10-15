Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.20% of Harsco worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Harsco by 28.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 26,287 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the second quarter worth about $6,838,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 42.0% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 167,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 49,713 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Harsco in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of HSC stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average of $19.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -562.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.06. Harsco Co. has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $23.73.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.36 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Harsco Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Harsco

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

