Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts Give home24 (ETR:H24) a €23.00 Price Target

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on home24 (ETR:H24) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on home24 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

ETR H24 opened at €12.26 ($14.42) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.26. home24 has a twelve month low of €12.03 ($14.15) and a twelve month high of €26.86 ($31.60). The company has a market cap of $356.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is €15.61 and its 200 day moving average is €16.50.

home24 SE, together with its subsidiaries, markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, and bedroom, upholstered, and garden furniture; mattresses; lighting products; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, fredriks, home24, and Mobly brand names.

