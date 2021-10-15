HC Wainwright Lowers Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Price Target to $14.00

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on GMBL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Esports Entertainment Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.80.
Shares of Esports Entertainment Group stock opened at $6.79 on Thursday. Esports Entertainment Group has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $24.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average is $10.14. The firm has a market cap of $149.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.07.
Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile
Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographic segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao, and United States.
