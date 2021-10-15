HC Wainwright Lowers Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Price Target to $14.00

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GMBL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Esports Entertainment Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.80.

Shares of Esports Entertainment Group stock opened at $6.79 on Thursday. Esports Entertainment Group has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $24.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average is $10.14. The firm has a market cap of $149.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 45.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 21.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 8.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographic segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao, and United States.

