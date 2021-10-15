Head to Head Comparison: ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) and iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) and iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iSun has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and iSun’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES $819.50 million 1.39 $84.72 million N/A N/A iSun $21.05 million 3.84 -$980,000.00 ($0.20) -44.45

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has higher revenue and earnings than iSun.

Profitability

This table compares ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and iSun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 13.23% 15.66% 9.21% iSun -12.95% -17.14% -10.93%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.5% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.5% of iSun shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of iSun shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and iSun, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 0 0 0 0 N/A iSun 0 0 1 0 3.00

iSun has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 214.96%. Given iSun’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe iSun is more favorable than ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES.

Summary

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES beats iSun on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc. provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others. The company was founded on July 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

iSun Company Profile

iSun, Inc. operates as a blank check company. It engages in the provision of solar engineering, procurement and construction services to the companies in the country. The company was founded on October 8, 2014 and is headquartered Williston, VT.

