Head-To-Head Contrast: Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) & Life Storage (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) and Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Life Storage and Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Life Storage $616.77 million 16.70 $151.57 million $3.97 31.64 Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Life Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Life Storage and Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Life Storage 0 3 6 0 2.67 Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50

Life Storage currently has a consensus target price of $118.70, suggesting a potential downside of 5.50%. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 34.16%. Given Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Life Storage.

Profitability

This table compares Life Storage and Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Life Storage 26.92% 7.60% 3.84% Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.4% of Life Storage shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Life Storage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Life Storage beats Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

