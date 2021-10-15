Head to Head Review: Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) & Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF)

Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) and Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cortland Bancorp and Peoples-Sidney Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortland Bancorp $34.45 million 3.58 $8.26 million N/A N/A Peoples-Sidney Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cortland Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples-Sidney Financial.

Dividends

Cortland Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Peoples-Sidney Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Cortland Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cortland Bancorp and Peoples-Sidney Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cortland Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Peoples-Sidney Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Cortland Bancorp and Peoples-Sidney Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortland Bancorp 28.18% 12.02% 1.21% Peoples-Sidney Financial N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.6% of Cortland Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of Peoples-Sidney Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Cortland Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Cortland Bancorp has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples-Sidney Financial has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cortland Bancorp beats Peoples-Sidney Financial on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cortland Bancorp

Cortland Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, The Cortland Savings and Banking Company. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage and installment loans, night depository, automated teller services, safe deposit boxes, and other miscellaneous services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Cortland, OH.

About Peoples-Sidney Financial

Peoples-Sidney Financial Corp. is a thrift holding company, which engages in the provision of savings and loans. It operates through the following segments: Residential Mortgages, Commercial Real Estate, Land, Commercial Business, and Consumer. The Residential Mortgages segment represents loans to consumers for the construction, purchase, refinance or improvement of a residence. The Commercial Real Estate segment subjects to underwriting standards and processes similar to commercial loans. The Land segment specializes for developing vacant or raw land and made to builders and developers with whom the Corporation has had long-standing relationships. The Commercial Business segment extends to commercial customers for use in normal business operations to finance working capital needs, equipment purchases, or other projects. The Consumer segment comprises of secured loans including automobile loans, loans on savings deposits and home improvement loans, and to a lesser extent unsecured personal loans. The company was founded in January 1997 and is headquartered in Sidney, OH.

