Head to Head Review: Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) vs. NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV)

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) and NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Eargo alerts:

69.7% of Eargo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of NanoVibronix shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of Eargo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of NanoVibronix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Eargo and NanoVibronix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eargo -52.33% -39.32% -19.87% NanoVibronix -1,068.23% -221.18% -112.81%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eargo and NanoVibronix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eargo $69.15 million 4.14 -$39.85 million ($3.80) -1.92 NanoVibronix $620,000.00 68.05 -$4.33 million N/A N/A

NanoVibronix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eargo.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Eargo and NanoVibronix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eargo 1 2 1 0 2.00 NanoVibronix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eargo presently has a consensus price target of $21.33, suggesting a potential upside of 192.64%. Given Eargo’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Eargo is more favorable than NanoVibronix.

Summary

Eargo beats NanoVibronix on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc., a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc. and changed its name to Eargo, Inc. in November 2014. Eargo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

NanoVibronix Company Profile

NanoVibronix, Inc. engages in the development of noninvasive biological response-activating devices. It targets wound healing and pain therapy, and can be administered at home, without the assistance of medical professionals. The firm products include WoundShield, PainShield, and UroShield. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Israel, United Kingdom, European Union, India, and Other. The company was founded by Harold Jacob and Jona Zumeris in September 2003 and is headquartered in Elmsford, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.