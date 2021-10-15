Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.15.

CDDRF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Headwater Exploration in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.25 price target on shares of Headwater Exploration in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$6.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDDRF opened at $3.71 on Friday. Headwater Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $3.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.35.

Headwater Exploration, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The firm has offices in Halifax and Calgary, and a field office in Penobsquis (near Sussex), New Brunswick where Corridor produces natural gas to Canadian and U.S. markets. Its portfolio includes McCully Field, Frederick Brook Shale, and New Brunswick The company was founded by Norman W.

