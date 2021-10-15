Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 1,708.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,132 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Pentair were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,161,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $955,767,000 after buying an additional 510,073 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,543,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,086,000 after buying an additional 207,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,890,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,664,000 after purchasing an additional 20,538 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pentair by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,726,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,920,000 after purchasing an additional 22,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Pentair by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,921,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,749,000 after purchasing an additional 741,309 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PNR. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

NYSE PNR opened at $72.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.28. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $48.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.55 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

