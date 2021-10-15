Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Shares in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Capital International Investors grew its position in ABB by 37.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,218,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949,192 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet grew its position in ABB by 104.0% in the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 1,850,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,909,000 after purchasing an additional 943,701 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in ABB by 5.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,824,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,879,000 after purchasing an additional 845,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ABB by 166,521.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,288,000 after purchasing an additional 731,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ABB in the first quarter valued at $19,814,000. 4.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABB opened at $34.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.92 and a 200-day moving average of $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $70.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.04. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $38.03.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. ABB had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABB. Morgan Stanley set a $36.61 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays set a $36.78 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ABB to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 37 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

