Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $546,000 Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 95.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,600 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 155.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 15,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BOOT opened at $96.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.51. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.21 and a fifty-two week high of $99.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.25.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BOOT. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.10 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.34.

In other Boot Barn news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 7,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $630,476.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 3,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $308,624.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,680 shares of company stock worth $4,315,349. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

