Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $606,000 Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,370,000 after purchasing an additional 37,374 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 84,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,853,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 10,193 shares during the period. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 153,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on JKHY. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.71.

In other news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson bought 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $167.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.65 and a 12-month high of $179.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 44.66%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.