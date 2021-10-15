Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 1,440.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,983 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 65.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 34.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $95.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $145.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $812.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.15 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

In related news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $70,856.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,812.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $93,761.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,247.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,779. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTXS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

