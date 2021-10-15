Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $998,000 in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,750 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.16% of Century Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNBKA. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Century Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 33.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $114.24 per share, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 531 shares of company stock worth $60,674. Insiders own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNBKA opened at $115.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.43 million, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.24. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.62 and a 52-week high of $121.32.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 26.98%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to commercial enterprises, state and local governments and agencies, non-profit organizations, and individuals through its subsidiary Century Bank & Trust Co. It offers commercial loans, real estate and construction loans, and consumer loans; and accepts savings, time, and demand deposits.

