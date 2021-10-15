Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $1.01 Million Position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 48,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter worth about $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter worth about $412,000. 33.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of CXM stock opened at $17.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.65. Sprinklr, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $26.50.
Sprinklr Profile
Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.
