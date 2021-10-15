Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $1.01 Million Position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 48,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter worth about $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter worth about $412,000. 33.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CXM stock opened at $17.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.65. Sprinklr, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CXM. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sprinklr from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.97.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

