Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) PT Lowered to $7.50

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $7.75 to $7.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.62 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.64.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $9.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average of $6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 81.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.49 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Hecla Mining by 5.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 55,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 40,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 32.8% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 7.0% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 32,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.