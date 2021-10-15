Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS) were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 158.40 ($2.07) and last traded at GBX 160 ($2.09). Approximately 1,189,078 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,071,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 161 ($2.10).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HTWS shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Helios Towers from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Helios Towers from GBX 203 ($2.65) to GBX 224 ($2.93) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helios Towers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 212.80 ($2.78).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion and a PE ratio of -55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 588.12, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 174.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 169.89.

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, builds, acquires, and operates telecommunications towers and related passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

