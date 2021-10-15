Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Holdings Decreased by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Herc were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the second quarter valued at about $7,429,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Herc in the first quarter worth about $1,202,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Herc in the first quarter worth about $560,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Herc in the first quarter worth about $23,302,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Herc by 25.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

HRI has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Herc from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Herc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.50.

NYSE:HRI traded down $1.87 on Friday, hitting $180.03. 2,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,774. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.70 and a 1 year high of $182.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.83. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $490.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.93 million. Herc had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

