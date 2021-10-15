Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, an increase of 231.0% from the September 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total value of $1,155,726.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,318.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 43.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Hill-Rom in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 150.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 21.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Hill-Rom in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRC stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $151.52. 5,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,324. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 0.60. Hill-Rom has a one year low of $86.51 and a one year high of $152.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.16.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hill-Rom will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HRC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Bank of America lowered Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.80.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

