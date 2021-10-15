Hood River Capital Management LLC Acquires 46,569 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 736,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,569 shares during the period. Jabil comprises 1.3% of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Jabil worth $42,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Jabil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,155,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,839,000 after buying an additional 41,278 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Jabil by 8.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,899,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,414,000 after purchasing an additional 314,750 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Jabil by 27.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,206,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,230,000 after purchasing an additional 695,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Jabil by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,553,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.22.

Shares of NYSE JBL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,625. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.45. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $64.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

Jabil announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 4,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $279,998.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,421,712.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,581 shares of company stock valued at $5,843,840. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

