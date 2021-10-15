Hood River Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 532,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,740,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in BankUnited by 21.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,161,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in BankUnited by 47.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 42,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BankUnited by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,780,000 after buying an additional 111,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

BKU stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,816. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.13 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.27.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $231.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.90 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 44.66%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

