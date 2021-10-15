Hood River Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 709,681 Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 709,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,267,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Academy Sports and Outdoors at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cartenna Capital LP acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,186,000. Voss Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,310,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 727,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,653,000 after acquiring an additional 188,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 39,771 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

In related news, insider Heather A. Davis sold 7,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $332,967.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,041.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $811,456,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,657,515 shares of company stock valued at $811,991,119 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

ASO stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.28. The company had a trading volume of 30,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,957. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $47.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

ASO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.44.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.