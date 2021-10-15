Hood River Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)

Hood River Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,095,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,221 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CuriosityStream were worth $14,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CuriosityStream by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CuriosityStream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

CuriosityStream stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.71. 4,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,592. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.23. The company has a market cap of $563.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.51. CuriosityStream Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 108.91% and a negative return on equity of 47.63%. The business had revenue of $15.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CuriosityStream Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

