Hood River Capital Management LLC Purchases 782,389 Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) by 31.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,294,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782,389 shares during the period. Telos makes up approximately 3.3% of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Telos were worth $112,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Telos by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Telos by 254.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Telos in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Telos by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. 50.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Telos alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.80. The company had a trading volume of 6,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.61. Telos Co. has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $41.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 703.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.71.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.73 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 14.85%. Analysts expect that Telos Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Telos news, COO Edward L. Williams sold 29,711 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $845,277.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $394,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 187,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,394.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 563,856 shares of company stock valued at $16,900,646. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TLS. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Telos in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Telos Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.