Hood River Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,675,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,482 shares during the quarter. Franchise Group makes up about 1.8% of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.17% of Franchise Group worth $59,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 56.7% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franchise Group during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 31.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Franchise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Aegis started coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franchise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Franchise Group stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,870. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.76 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.98.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $862.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.09 million. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 1.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is 94.94%.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

