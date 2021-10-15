Hood River Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Hood River Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,684 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $31,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HQY. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 22.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 7.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 7.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 15.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,673,000 after buying an additional 180,176 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 8,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $536,630.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $376,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,682 shares of company stock worth $2,181,072. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HQY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Stephens began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.70.

NASDAQ HQY traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $64.62. 3,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6,482.00, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $49.09 and a one year high of $93.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.16.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.99 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

